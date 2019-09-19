Guest Book View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE BUTLER , PA View Map Prayer Service 11:00 AM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE BUTLER , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Michael Nastasi, 58, passed away in the early morning of Sept. 10, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1960, in Butler to his parents, Dominick J. Nastasi and Patricia "Patty" Nastasi.

Later in life, James lived in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before moving to Tallahassee in 1986.

James was a prior longtime member of Christian Heritage Church and was considered by all to be strong in his faith. He loved reading, especially his Bible.

James also had a love for sports and spent much of his time golfing, instructing golf, deep sea fishing all over Florida, and watching his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

James enjoyed cooking, particularly for his family. He was described as a family man and a lover of all people.

James will be remembered for his love and devotion to his faith, his family and his friends, with whom he spent countless hours chatting daily on the phone.

He left behind many survivors including his mother, Patty Nastasi; his loving wife, Patricia Nastasi; his children, Daniel Stevenson and Christina (Bob) Miller; his grandchildren, Haley Hartline and McKenzie Stevenson; his siblings, Greg Nastasi, Philip (Kara) Nastasi, Dominique (Vince) Haibach, and Juliann (Mark) Monteleone; his siblings-in-law, Dennis and Barbara Bealls; his nieces, Kelsey Stover and Nichole (Kevin) Shultz; his nephews, Dominic R. Nastasi and Patrick F. Nastasi; his uncles, Frank Wojcik, James "Buster" Nastasi and Donald Suchy; and his cousins, Anna Marie Loflin and Phyllis Louise Nastasi.

James was preceded in death by his father, Dominick Nastasi; and his grandparents, James Nastasi, Julia Nastasi, Michael Suchy and Anna Suchy.

NASTASI - Friends of James Michael Nastasi, who died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A blessing service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Baver officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

For more information, please visit



James Michael Nastasi, 58, passed away in the early morning of Sept. 10, 2019.He was born on Nov. 13, 1960, in Butler to his parents, Dominick J. Nastasi and Patricia "Patty" Nastasi.Later in life, James lived in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before moving to Tallahassee in 1986.James was a prior longtime member of Christian Heritage Church and was considered by all to be strong in his faith. He loved reading, especially his Bible.James also had a love for sports and spent much of his time golfing, instructing golf, deep sea fishing all over Florida, and watching his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.James enjoyed cooking, particularly for his family. He was described as a family man and a lover of all people.James will be remembered for his love and devotion to his faith, his family and his friends, with whom he spent countless hours chatting daily on the phone.He left behind many survivors including his mother, Patty Nastasi; his loving wife, Patricia Nastasi; his children, Daniel Stevenson and Christina (Bob) Miller; his grandchildren, Haley Hartline and McKenzie Stevenson; his siblings, Greg Nastasi, Philip (Kara) Nastasi, Dominique (Vince) Haibach, and Juliann (Mark) Monteleone; his siblings-in-law, Dennis and Barbara Bealls; his nieces, Kelsey Stover and Nichole (Kevin) Shultz; his nephews, Dominic R. Nastasi and Patrick F. Nastasi; his uncles, Frank Wojcik, James "Buster" Nastasi and Donald Suchy; and his cousins, Anna Marie Loflin and Phyllis Louise Nastasi.James was preceded in death by his father, Dominick Nastasi; and his grandparents, James Nastasi, Julia Nastasi, Michael Suchy and Anna Suchy.NASTASI - Friends of James Michael Nastasi, who died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.A blessing service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Baver officiating.Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery, Butler.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations