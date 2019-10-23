James Norman Crowe, 84, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
He was born April 13, 1935, in Butler, and was the son of the late S. Willis and Gertrude (Nicklas) Crowe.
James was an avid bowler, Master Gardener and tractor-pulling enthusiast.
He had worked several jobs throughout his life which included Stoughton's Dairy, Marburger Dairy, Shaffer Tractor and Heasley's Nursery, and had delivered newspapers throughout the Cranberry Township area.
Surviving are his daughter, Amy (Scott) Schultz of Evans City; three sisters, Beverly Elaine Eisenbrown of Freedom, Barb (Reid) Double of Lakeland, Fla., and Janice Rearick of Butler; a brother, Dwight Crowe of Renfrew; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his two sisters and two brothers.
CROWE - A private service for James Norman Crowe, who died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Brownsdale Cemetery, 333 Brownsdale Road, Butler.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019