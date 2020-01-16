James O. Smith, 82, of Cranberry Township passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will be published in the Friday edition of the Butler Eagle.
Additional information available at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020