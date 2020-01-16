Butler Eagle

James O. Smith

Service Information
Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home
328 Main St
Evans City, PA
16033
(724)-538-8123
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home
328 Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home
328 Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
Obituary
James O. Smith, 82, of Cranberry Township passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will be published in the Friday edition of the Butler Eagle.
Additional information available at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020
