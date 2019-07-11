James Otha Simons, 73, of Charleston, S.C., formerly of Pittsburgh and Butler, passed away on Saturday at his residence.
He was born April 4, 1946, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Otha Simons Jr. and Aileen (Ramsey) Schmidt.
Jim Simons established and was a great salesman and an intricate part of Simons Construction.
He enjoyed golfing, traveling and visiting Brazil. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Surviving are his son, James (Nancy) Simons of South Carolina; three daughters, Lavonnia Goodwin of West Virginia, Christina Stimson of West Virginia, and Nicole Simons of West Virginia; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Bonnie (Ron) Nottingham of Conneaut Lake, Pa., Nola (Tom) Bohlender of Cochranton; a brother, Richard Simons of Ohio; a sister-in-law, Ginger Simons of Cooperstown; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William Simons; his sister, Kay Miller; and an infant son.
SIMONS - Friends of James Otha Simons, who died Saturday, July 6, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Services and burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the West Sunbury Union Cemetery with the Rev. Mary Kitchen officiating.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 11, 2019