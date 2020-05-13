Capt. James Patrick Sinz "Sinzy", U.S. Navy, Retired, 74, passed away from a hard-fought battle with brain cancer in his Hatfield, Pa., home on the evening of Friday, May 8, 2020.
Sinzy was born on Feb. 12, 1946, to Raymond and Rosemarie Sinz in Butler.
He is survived by his wife of 40 wonderful years, Jean Wylie Sinz; their two children, Joshua (Kate) and Megan (Matthew); three grandchildren, Logan, Wylie and Mallory; and a brother, Larry Sinz (the late Lorraine) of Butler.
Following graduation from Butler Senior High School in 1964, and the University of West Virginia in 1968, he entered the Navy's pilot training program in Pensacola, Fla., and Corpus Christi, Texas. Earning his coveted Navy Wings of Gold in 1970, he was assigned to Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP30) for training in the P3 Orion. For the next three years, he would command his crew on deployments to Vietnam, Bermuda and the Mediterranean.
In 1973, Sinzy's success was recognized by assignment to the highly competitive position as an instructor pilot in the fleet's replacement training squadron VP30. Sinzy would travel to Corpus Christi, Texas, to assume the role of what he would consider his crowning achievement as a Navy pilot - executive officer and commanding officer of Training Squadron 27 (VT27), where he would train over 500 aspiring aviators in the T34C Turbo Mentor.
In addition to his previous personal awards including the Navy Achievement Medal and the Navy Commendation Medal, Sinzy would become the only one of his contemporaries to receive the Navy Meritorious Service Medal following this tour. While this assignment marked the end of his days in the cockpit, he had amassed an astounding record of nearly 8,000 pilot hours in multiple aircraft, a distinction rarely matched in naval aviation patrol history. Sinzy would go on to retire as captain at the Naval Aviation Development Command in Warminster, Pa., in 1994.
Nevertheless, his legacy continues to this day, a legacy of superior airmanship, leadership and perhaps most significantly, enduring personal relationships and profound friendships with the multitude of sailors and airmen with whom he served. He was truly one-of-a-kind and will always be remembered as a true "shipmate."
Sinzy loved being a dad and a grandfather, especially when it came to cheering on his kids and grandkids on the sports fields. He had a signature whistle that would let Josh and Meg know he was there. No matter what, he would make every game, and loved getting to know all the team members and their families.
Sinzy himself was a stellar baseball pitcher. Jeanie is thankful he never made the big leagues, for they would have never ended up together. He was a passionate Pittsburgh sports fan, but secretly enjoyed it when the Phillies and Eagles excelled. As tough as his exterior seemed to exude, he was as "lovey" as they get.
Sinzy was the best friend a person could ever have. He cared so much and wanted to make sure everyone was always operating at their highest potential, that included his squadron, his township, and his friends and family. Simply put, he was just a blast to be with. His stories and jokes will last forever; you would have been lucky to be a part of his annual Myrtle Beach golf trip.
The Sinz family has always been aware of his impact, but the stories and well-wishes are abundant, and we will carry them with us forever. It's nearly impossible to put a man who was larger than life into words. We'll leave you with his most famous saying, "If you want to hoot with the owls, you better fly with the eagles."
SINZ - Funeral arrangements for James Patrick Sinz "Sinzy," who died Friday, May 8, 2020, will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Guardians of the National Cemetery https://guardiansofthenationalcemetery.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2020.