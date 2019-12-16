Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Patrick "Joe" Dunn. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

James Patrick "Joe" Dunn, 78, of Butler, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born in Butler on June 23, 1941, he was a son of the late James Thomas and Helen Gertrude Birckbichler Dunn.

Joe worked for 30 years as a union truck driver for Black and White Express. He later was employed for 10 years in the Butler Area School District's maintenance department.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Joe was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.

He belonged to the Meridian Volunteer Fire Department and the Butler County Civil War Roundtable. He also was past commander of the Meridian Vets Club.

Joe is survived by his wife, Linda Shubert Dunn. The couple married Feb. 9, 1963.

He is also survived by two daughters, Sheilah Angeloni and her husband, Frank, of Butler, and Beckie Brown and her husband, Ed, of Baden; four grandchildren, Ashton McPherson and her husband, Tom, of Butler, Whitney Angeloni, of Butler, Jarred Brown and his fiancé, Martha, of Cranberry Township, and Devon Brown, of Ellwood City; three great-grandchildren, Leon McPherson, Avery Brown, and Jax Brown; one brother, John A. Dunn of Florida; and one sister, Mary Ann Campbell and her husband, William, of Arizona.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Dunn.

DUNN - Friends of James Patrick "Joe" Dunn, who died Friday, Dec. 13, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday by American Legion Post 117, Post 249, and American Legion Post 778.

A blessing service will be held at the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday with Deacon Mitch Natali officiating.

