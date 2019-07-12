James Paul Kimmel, 75, a 32-year resident of Pasadena, Md., and formerly of Kansas City, Mo., died on Thursday at the Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Born April 15, 1944, in Denver, Colo., he was the son of William Paul Kimmel and Delnora Smith Kimmel.
He was a member of the Lake Shore Baptist Church.
His hobbies included playing and watching tennis, woodworking and gardening. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, whether it was watching them play sports or going on vacation with them. He truly loved his grandkids.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Shirley Kelley Kimmel; his son, Jay (Lynn) Kimmel; his sisters, Deanna Edgar and Christine Kimmel; three grandchildren, Reed, Bella and Hannah; one niece; and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Doug Kimmel.
KIMMEL - Friends of James Paul Kimmel, who died Thursday, July 11, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Kelly Angleberger officiating.
Interment will follow in Westminster Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Sarver.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 12, 2019