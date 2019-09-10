James R. Krieble, 84, of Lancaster Township passed away on Saturday while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Jan. 23, 1935, in Sligo, Pa., he was the son of the late Homer Krieble and Mary (Downing) Mahle.
Jim was a dedicated man, strong of moral character and large at heart, who self-sacrificed even in his final moments.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Jim worked for Johns Manville, which became BNZ Materials, and retired in 2004 after 41 years of service.
Jim enjoyed playing horseshoes. He also enjoyed going out and socializing at restaurants. Above all, Jim was a beloved family man, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Barbara L. (Lollo) Krieble, whom he married on Dec. 26, 1970; his children, Cynthia Edinger, James R. (Jennifer) Krieble Jr., Patricia Walter, Charles (Jean) Krieble and Chester (Barbara) Krieble; his siblings, Edna (Tom) Hardie, Leota "Okey" Hilliard, Evelyn (Wes) Wolmeldorf, Ellen Johns and Karen Krieble; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jennifer; his stepmother, Dorothy Mae (Jordan) Krieble; and his son-in-law, Daniel A. Walter.
KRIEBLE - Friends of James R. Krieble, who died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Jim will be laid to rest with military honors at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019