James R. "Jim" McAlpine
1954 - 2020
James R. McAlpine, 65, formerly of Mars, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, after an illness.

Born July 30, 1954, in Butler, he was the son of the late John and Goldie Gibson McAlpine.

Jim graduated from Mars High School.

He worked as a quality control specialist for nuclear power plants throughout the United States.

He was a member of Mars United Presbyterian Church and the Mars Volunteer Fire Co.

Surviving are a sister, Nancy Painter of Zelienople; his nieces and nephews; his great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ken, Ed and Jack McAlpine.

MCALPINE - Service and burial were private for James R. McAlpine, who died Monday, July 6, 2020, and were held in Mars Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 14, 2020.
