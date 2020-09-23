1/1
James R. "Crow" McCune
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. "Crow" McCune, 61, of Butler passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit in Cabot.

He was born April 5, 1959, in Butler, and was the son of the late Lawrence W. McCune and Sylvia (Hartle) McCune.

Crow was a life member of East Butler VFD, and a member of the American Legion Post 117, Moose Club and Slovak Club. He also loved hunting and going to camp.

Surviving are his son, William "Bill" McCune of Butler; two sisters, Elizabeth Phipps of Butler, and Virginia (Joseph) Laidlaw of Butler; and two brothers, Lawrence McCune Jr. of Butler, and Christopher McCune of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Glenda (Tudor) McCune; and an infant son, Jason McCune.

MCCUNE - Graveside service for James R. "Crow" McCune, who died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at West Sunbury Union Cemetery, West Sunbury, with Pastor Jim Lewis officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, at East Butler Firehall Pavilion, 808 Grant Ave., East Butler.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Contributions may be made to East Butler VFD.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved