James R. "Crow" McCune, 61, of Butler passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit in Cabot.
He was born April 5, 1959, in Butler, and was the son of the late Lawrence W. McCune and Sylvia (Hartle) McCune.
Crow was a life member of East Butler VFD, and a member of the American Legion Post 117, Moose Club and Slovak Club. He also loved hunting and going to camp.
Surviving are his son, William "Bill" McCune of Butler; two sisters, Elizabeth Phipps of Butler, and Virginia (Joseph) Laidlaw of Butler; and two brothers, Lawrence McCune Jr. of Butler, and Christopher McCune of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Glenda (Tudor) McCune; and an infant son, Jason McCune.
MCCUNE - Graveside service for James R. "Crow" McCune, who died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at West Sunbury Union Cemetery, West Sunbury, with Pastor Jim Lewis officiating.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, at East Butler Firehall Pavilion, 808 Grant Ave., East Butler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Contributions may be made to East Butler VFD.
.