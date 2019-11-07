Butler Eagle

James R. Reeping Jr. (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Church
1304 E. Cruikshank Road
Glade Mills, PA
Obituary
James R. Reeping Jr., 66, of Penn Township died suddenly at home on Nov. 5, 2019.
Born June 22, 1953, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late James Reeping and Delores Lowe Swartworth.
A Vietnam War U.S. Marine veteran, Jim served for six years as a drill sergeant.
He was postmaster at the Saxonburg Post Office for many years and a devoted member of Holy Sepulcher Church, where he was active with the Knights of Columbus.
Jim enjoyed golfing, playing softball, and mostly being "Pop-Pop" to his beloved grandchildren.
He was the beloved husband of Deborah Dodson Reeping; the loving father of Michele Curry, Justin (Katie) DiBlasio, Alana (Matthew) Johnston and Kyle Reeping; and the proud "Pop-Pop" of Kayla, Olivia, Brooklyn, Cam, Cooper and Leo.
He is also survived by 11 brothers and sisters.
REEPING - Friends of James R. Reeping Jr., who died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Glade Mills.
Private burial will be held in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knights of Columbus Council 10175, Holy Sepulcher Church, c/o Regis McAfee, Grand Knight, 171 Forsythe Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Bakerstown, PA   (724) 443-1505
