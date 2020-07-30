James R. Ross Jr., 56, of Butler, passed away suddenly in an auto accident on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He was born on June 1, 1964, in Butler, and was the son of the late James Sr. and Mary (McCorry) Ross.
He enjoyed watching the Steelers, fishing, horseshoes, bowling, shooting pool and singing country songs, but most of all spending time with his family.
James was the brother of Raylene (Michael) Sieffert; the stepfather of Paul, Jonathon and Dillon Dillingham; and the companion of Kathy Wilczynski.
He is also survived by three nieces and one nephew.
ROSS - Friends of James R. Ross Jr., who died Saturday, July 25, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Prayer services will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.
.