James R. Snodgrass, 79, of Butler, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born Jan. 19, 1940, in Butler, he was a son of the late William J. Snodgrass and Mary (Stirk) Snodgrass.
James served a lifetime career in the U.S. Air Force. He retired with the rank of a major, following 22 years of service. He then went to work for INSPEC International, as a quality control inspector.
He enjoyed Turner Classic Movies and reading. He was a member of the Royal Air Force Society, the VFW and the American Legion.
Surviving are two sons, James R. (Kristine) Snodgrass Jr., of Tallahassee, Fla., and Thomas J. (Rebecca) Altes, of Pittsburgh; a granddaughter, Abigail; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Snodgrass, of Butler; two brothers, Frank Snodgrass, of Seattle, Wash., and Alla (Betty) Snodgrass, of Slippery Rock; and a sister, Coral (Ed Szewczak) Snodgrass, of Buffalo, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Snodgrass, who passed away Sept. 23, 2019; his son, William John Snodgrass; and a sister, Margaret Ann Riley.
SNODGRASS - Friends of James R. Snodgrass, who died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019