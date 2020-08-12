James Robert Delmar, 99, of Newhaven Court at Clearview in Butler, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Newhaven Court, following a brief illness.



He was born on Jan. 22, 1921, in Bellaire, Ohio, to Nicholai DiLembo and Carmela DiNardo DiLembo.



He married Georgetta Helen Lintner in 1944, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 1969. He later married Betty Lou Smith Stillwagon on March 15, 1974, and she preceded him in death on July 15, 2016.



Jim graduated from South Hills High School and later Duquesne University.



He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served actively in World War II. Along with two brothers, who also served in the U.S. military during the war, the family was grateful that all three men survived this ordeal and came home safely.



Jim was a very active and resourceful businessman, whose training was in accounting. In addition to maintaining a private accounting practice until 2018, he worked for 25 years for New York State Natural Gas, and owned and operated three businesses including Automotive Parts Co., Tri-Western Warehouse and Ardmore Brake Services.



Jim enjoyed golf and supporting the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a 40+ year season ticket holder. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Jim was of the Roman Catholic faith.



Survivors include his son, James Nicholas Delmar of Murrysville; his stepdaughters, Dreama Lee (James) Delmar of Murrysville, and Denise Lyn (Joseph) Brydon of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren, Lisa Lyn Delmar of New York City, James Richard Delmar of Butler, Katie Lee (Thomas) Forse of Zelienople, Adam Joseph (Jessica) Brydon of San Antonio, Texas, and Alex Daniel Brydon of Nashville, Tenn.; and a great-granddaughter, Kamryn Marie Brydon.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; a son, Lynn David Delmar; a grandson, David Delmar; a sister, Sylvia Augustine; and his brothers, Joseph and Anthony DiLembo.



DELMAR - Funeral services for James Robert Delmar, who died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, will be held privately at noon Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. William C. Mumaw of Center Presbyterian Church presiding.



Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh.



Memorial contributions may be given to Center Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store