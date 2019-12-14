Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Robert "Jim" Hill. View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Emmanuel Lutheran Church Prospect , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Robert Hill, 82, of Prospect peacefully passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born July 25, 1937, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late James Clyde and Kathryn Eloise Gibson Hill.

Jim was a 1955 graduate of Leechburg High School.

He was an active member at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prospect, where he attended weekly, served as assistant minister and served on the church council. He was a friend to the Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed sharing his love of music while singing in the church choir.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed all aspects of the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed working and had retired from Camp Lutherlyn in Prospect. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout and also served many years as a Boy Scout leader while his son was in Scouts. He was a member of NRA and was a Trump supporter.

He will be remembered for having an active social life with Judy, where he attended all the grandkids activities from school, to sports and to life accomplishments, enjoyed church functions, camping in Florida and Bear Run Campground in Portersville, traveling with family, delivering Connoquenessing Meals on Wheels on the Prospect route, eating out at restaurants, playing cards, working at Raisley Funeral Home, sitting in the gazebo visiting with neighbors, and attending the Portersville Prospect Rotary Club activities, where he received the non-Rotarian Paul Harris Fellow.

He is survived by his two daughters, Judith (Brian) Campbell of Butler and Mary Pat Hill of Mountain View, Calif.; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren. He had 27 years of love and fun with Judith "Judy" Raisley of Prospect and her two daughters and six grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings, Judith Defilippi and Daniel Hill, both of Leechburg; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Robert Hill, who passed away Dec. 16, 1998; and his twin sister, Mary Ann Johnson.

HILL - Visitation for James Robert Hill, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Prospect. Please meet at the church.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 386, Prospect, PA 16052, or the Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church Music Fund, 727 W. Old Route 422, Butler PA 16001.

