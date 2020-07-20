James Robert Stivers, 68, of Sarver, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
Born Nov. 27, 1951, in Butler Junction, Freeport, he was the son of the late Henry Lawrence Stivers and Mildred Eshenbaugh Stivers.
He worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 5.
He was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, and IBEW Local 5.
Jim enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his loving wife, Janet Duffy Stivers, whom he married on Feb. 24, 1973; a son, Jamison (Katie) Stivers of Enon Valley, Pa.; his daughters, Jill (Tom) Hockenberry of Boyers, and Julie (Frank) Kornick of Sarver; seven grandchildren, Cierra Weibel, Savanna Hockenberry, Katelyn Stivers, Alivia Hockenberry, Addison Stivers, Jimmy Stivers and Johnny Stivers; and a sister, Nancy (Henry) Rodgers of Freeport, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Henry Stivers, Sally George, Claire Stivers, Charles Stivers and Kathy McClain.
STIVERS - A funeral service for James Robert Stivers, who died Friday, July 17, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Main St., Saxonburg, with the Rev. Douglas Dorsey officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements.
