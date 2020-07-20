1/1
James Robert "Jim" Stivers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Stivers, 68, of Sarver, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
Born Nov. 27, 1951, in Butler Junction, Freeport, he was the son of the late Henry Lawrence Stivers and Mildred Eshenbaugh Stivers.
He worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 5.
He was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, and IBEW Local 5.
Jim enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his loving wife, Janet Duffy Stivers, whom he married on Feb. 24, 1973; a son, Jamison (Katie) Stivers of Enon Valley, Pa.; his daughters, Jill (Tom) Hockenberry of Boyers, and Julie (Frank) Kornick of Sarver; seven grandchildren, Cierra Weibel, Savanna Hockenberry, Katelyn Stivers, Alivia Hockenberry, Addison Stivers, Jimmy Stivers and Johnny Stivers; and a sister, Nancy (Henry) Rodgers of Freeport, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Henry Stivers, Sally George, Claire Stivers, Charles Stivers and Kathy McClain.
STIVERS - A funeral service for James Robert Stivers, who died Friday, July 17, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Main St., Saxonburg, with the Rev. Douglas Dorsey officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved