James Robert Wilson, 79, of Butler passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Jan. 13, 1940, in Erie, he was the son of the late Robert Leydic and Meriul Hallman Staugh.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He had worked at Pullman Standard, until it closed and then in maintenance at several locations.
He loved his Harley Davidson, chili dogs, playing chess and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Surviving are seven children, Jim (Keith) Wilson of Michigan, Lori Clever of Butler, Robert Wilson of Butler, Susan Nickle of Butler, Tony (Tonya) Wilson of Butler, Michael (Lindsey) Wilson of Illinois, and J.R. Wilson of Pittsburgh; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Kathy (Dipner) Becker of Mercer; and a brother, Chuck (Ann) Leydic of Mercer.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Lee Wilson; his second wife, Joyce Wilson; and two brothers, Jon Dipner and Jerry Leydic.
WILSON - A celebration of life memorial service for James Robert Wilson, who died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, where military honors will also be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020