James Ronald Churchill, 71, of Grove City passed away peacefully Friday evening following a courageous battle with ALS.

Ron was born March 15, 1948, in Pittsburgh, to James S. and Jean E. (Miller) Churchill.

He married Linda L. Young on Jan. 17, 1971.

He graduated from Grove City High School in 1966.

Ron was employed by Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad for over 40 years and served as general chairman of the union.

He was a longtime member of Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City, where he served as deacon, elder, trustee, youth leader and Sunday school teacher.

Ron was a coach for the soccer programs in the Grove City area.

In addition to his wife Linda, Ron is survived by two children, Jonathan Churchill and his wife, Rebecca, of Longwood, Fla., and Veronica Harcar and her husband, Brian, of West Middlesex; seven grandchildren; and his sister, Darlene Hanna and her husband, Raeman, of Harrisville.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

CHURCHILL - Visitation for James Ronald Churchill, who died Friday, April 12, 2019, will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City.

Memorials can be made to Tower Presbyterian Church or ALS Association, Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Suite 201, Millvale, PA 15209.



306 Bessemer Ave.

Grove City , PA 16127

