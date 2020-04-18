Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James S. "Jim" Bacho Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James S. "Jim" Bacho Sr. passed away humbly and peacefully April 15, 2020, on his 89th birthday at his family residence in Cinnaminson, N.J.

Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Florence (Turcovsky), his high school sweetheart and the absolute love of his life.

Together always, they spent most of their married life in Valencia, where they raised their four children.

Jim was business partner with his brother-in-law, the late Bernie Turcovsky, and together they owned Nursery Park Gulf for 39 years, where they provided the community with excellent car maintenance and repair, towing at all hours of the day and night; new tires, clean cars at the Wishy Washy Car Wash, and a host of other services. Sometimes the only charge to a customer was the promise to return to get gas/service in the future.

Jim always served at everyone's beck and call with a big smile that lit up his wonderful blue eyes, never failing to say, "Thanks for stopping by!" to his many loyal customers.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper, and a friend to everyone he met. Jim was one of those very special people put on this Earth to be a Christ-like influence of patience, honesty, kindness and goodness to others.

He was very devoted to his Catholic faith, serving for many years as a eucharistic minister and on the parish council, as well as participating in the Smiling Seniors (Sociables) and organizing the annual Men's Retreat for his parish, Holy Sepulcher Church.

He was a Korean War veteran.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post 548, through which he helped many veterans and organized Veterans Day celebrations in Bakerstown.

For many years, Jim, along with his entire family, was involved with the Legion Lancers Drum and Baton Corps, serving in many capacities including president, bus driver/repairman as well as bingo volunteer.

Jim was an awesome father and role model to Nancy (Jeff) Kenny, Alan (Anne) Bacho, Anita (Mark) Schmidt and Jimmy (Gayle) Bacho Jr.

Jim was proud to be the grandfather of 14, seven boys and seven girls, Alan, Marybeth, Stephen, Teressa, Felicity, Alan Jr., Carolynn, Stephanie, David, Nick, Derek, Mike, Andrea and Lauren.

Jim was preceded in death by his sons, Jimmy (2016) and David (at birth); as well as his parents, Bertha and Stephen Bacho; and his sister, Mary.

BACHO - Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral for James S. "Jim" Bacho Sr., who died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, will be provided for some of his immediate family members.

Arrangements were entrusted to Givnish Funeral Home, Cinnaminson, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in the form of Masses in his honor at his current parish, St. Charles Borromeo, 2226 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson, NJ, 08077, or his former parish, Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 Cruikshank Road, Butler, PA 16002.

