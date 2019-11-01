James S. "Cocky" Coyle Jr., 84, of Fenelton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John Catholic Church, 668 Clearfield Road, Fenelton, with Father Ward Stakem, OFM Cap., as celebrant.
Following the funeral mass, a celebration of Cocky's life will be held at Happy Hunters Sportsman's Club, 676 Chicora Fenelton Road, Fenelton.
A full obituary notice will appear in Sunday's edition of the Butler Eagle.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Cocky's family, or to view a video tribute honoring his life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019