James T. "Jim" Gallagher, 87, of Grove City passed away Friday evening, Oct. 9, 2020, in AHN, Grove City, following a brief illness.



Born in Dutch Hill, Perry Township, Clarion County, on March 16, 1933, Jim was the son to the late Edward F. and Leurie (McCall) Gallagher.



He married Dolores M. "Deo" Fross on Nov. 4, 1954.



He attended Parker High School. Jim left high school and joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division.



Jim was a member of The Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City.



He retired from Cooper Energy Service, Grove City, where he was a crane operator for many years.



He enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling, watching Pittsburgh sports teams and mostly spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Jim is survived by his wife, Deo at home; three children, James T. Gallagher Jr. and wife Jeannie of Prospect, Joseph E. Gallagher of Centre Hall and Kathleen H. Cline and husband Jack of Grove City; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Gerald Gallagher.



Gallagher - Friends and family of James T. "Jim" Gallagher, who died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in The Church of the Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Extension, Grove City, with military honors following.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any charity that benefits veterans.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store