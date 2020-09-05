1/1
James T. "Jim" Junker
James T. Junker, 69, formerly of Mount Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020.

He was the son of the late Robert and Esther Junker; husband of Marlene DiSanto; devoted father of Laura (Michael) Hillwig; loving grandfather of Lillian and Michael Hillwig; and cherished brother of Robert (Jean) Junker, Mary Ellen Hankey, John (Roberta) Junker and Patricia Junker Gray.

Jim graduated from Robert Morris University with a degree in accounting, and spent much of his career with PPG Industries.

Upon retirement, Jim moved to Fort Myers, Fla. Jim loved all Pittsburgh sports teams and enjoyed following them while living in Florida.

Jim will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind person, who always made time for his family.

JUNKER - Family and friends of James T. Junker, who died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at Laughlin Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard Church.

Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 5, 2020.
