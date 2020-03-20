James Thomas "Tom" Roth, 70, of Butler, passed away March 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 13, 1950, in Breckenridge, Texas, and was the son of the late Jim Roth and the late Clarra Rogers Roth.
Tom went to York High School in Yorktown, Va. He continued on to graduate from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, with a B.A. in psychology and a Ph.D. in human factors psychology.
Tom worked for Applied Science Associates in Butler as an ergonomist.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jill E. Miller Roth, whom he married on Aug. 21, 1971; one daughter, Jennifer Roth (Matthew) Nicol of Allison Park; one brother, Peter (Julie) Roth of Boston, Mass.; one sister, Susan Thomas of Gladewater, Texas; two nephews, James (Tori Rae) Thomas of Gladewater, Texas, and Christopher Roth of Boston, Mass.; and one niece, Ellen Roth of Boston, Mass., and her daughter, Hazel.
ROTH - Arrangements for James Thomas "Tom" Roth, who died Thursday, March 19, 2020, were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorials are suggested to the Visiting Nurses Association of Western PA, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020