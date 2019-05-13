Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Todd Petsinger. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

James Todd Petsinger, 63, of Butler, passed away Saturday at his residence after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Born July 5, 1955, in Butler, he was the son of James L. Petsinger of Butler and the late Ellen "Sissy" Gaiser.

James was a member of First United Methodist Church where he played in the God's Country band.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He retired from AK Steel.

He loved gymnastics, music and NASCAR.

James was also a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Rebecca Petsinger, whom he married May 7, 1994, of Butler; a son, Dustin Petsinger, and a daughter, Diane Petsinger-Clark, both of Butler; three stepsons, Donald Beeman of Simi Valley, Calif., Michael Klein of Butler and Ronald Klein of Sligo; two stepdaughters, Corinne Klein of Butler and Adriene Klein of Clarion; a sister, Lindee Gilliland of Butler; a brother, Eric Petsinger of San Francisco, Calif.; and three stepsiblings, Marcia Heinzer, Linda Wellner and Tom Gaiser. Jim also had 15 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Ellie Petsinger, and a stepbrother, Tom Wellner.

PETSINGER - There will be a private service for James Todd Petsinger who died Saturday, May 11, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Association.

