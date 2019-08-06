James Wilbur Rankin Jr., 92, of Saxonburg passed away on Monday at his home.
Born on Sept. 25, 1926, in Indiana, Pa., he was the son of the late James Wilbur Rankin Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Orr.
James served in the U.S. Marines in World War II.
He worked as a truck driver for himself, Pettigrew Trucking, Rutledge Trucking and Wayne Sell Trucking, until he retired at 80 years old.
James loved to go to Lernerville for the races and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving children, Patty (Dave) Brown of Elderton, Paul (Shirley) Rankin of Renfrew, Brenda (Wayne) McCormick of Cabot, Maryann (John) Harris of Mars, James (Lois) Rankin III of Butler, Gary (Sheila) Rankin of Renfrew, Andy (Jason) Rankin of Mechanicsburg, and Ritchie (Tracy) Rankin of Butler; 21 grandchildren, 31 great- grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice May Rankin, who passed away March 27, 2019; a son, Johnny Rankin; a great-granddaughter, Sarai Neel; two sisters; and one brother.
RANKIN - Friends of James Wilbur Rankin Jr., who died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019