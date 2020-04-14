Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William "Jim" Herold. View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

James William Herold, 97, of Butler peacefully passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in the Hall of Honor Hospice Care at the VA Community Center in Butler.

Born Dec. 17, 1922, in Butler, he was the son of the late Francis and Alda Varner Herold.

He was a life member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Butler.

He was a 1942 graduate of Butler High School.

After 38 years, he retired in the stainless steel processing department at the former Armco Steel Mill in Butler.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, who served as a staff sergeant in the 20th Bombardment Squadron and the 2nd Air Transport Squadron from 1942 until 1945. He served as a U.S. Army Air Corps Crew Chief Election, and served overseas in Africa, India, Burma and China.

He was a life member of the VFW Post 249, American Legion Post 778, Chapter 64, and the Butler Moose Lodge 64. He was a member of the Eldred World War II Museum, where he enjoyed preserving history. He enjoyed working as a volunteer at the VA for many years.

Jim enjoyed the outdoors tending to his yard, gardening, fishing, hunting and enjoying nature.

He was past president and director of the Butler City Hunting and Fishing Club. He was a Boy Scout commissioner and the explorer adviser for Post 100. He served on the staff at two National Boy Scout jamborees.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Schmid of Butler, Amanda "Mandy" (Tom "Huck") Fisher of Butler, and Danny (Leslie) Herold of Sarver; his grandchildren, Kassandra Perry, Adam (Kim) Fisher, Nicole (Craig) Barkey, Josh (Jen) Herold and Helen Herold; his great-grandchildren, Elyse, Alex, Lanni, Nathan, Josephine, Gino, Alivia, William and Wyatt; his stepchildren; his stepgrandchildren; and his brother, Karl Herold of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Irene Meredith Herold, who passed away on May 24, 1978; his second wife, Rita Cypher Herold, who passed away Jan. 30, 1998; his two sisters; and a stepdaughter.

HEROLD - Due to the current health concerns, the family of James William Herold, who died Sunday, April 12, 2020, will hold a private visitation Wednesday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

The family will hold a private funeral service on Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Interment with a graveside committal service will be held at noon Thursday at Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery, Butler.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Chapter 64, P.O. Box 1728, Butler PA 16003.

To leave on online tribute, go to







Donations

