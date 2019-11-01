James Yoest, 65, of Butler, died peacefully at home on Oct. 30, 2019, after a brief time living with pancreatic cancer.
Left to carry on his legacy are his wife, Germaine; his daughters, Julia and Jason Oplinger, and Rachael and Chad DeMeio; and his grandchildren Andrew, Jacob, Anthony and Alyssa.
Jim joins his dad, William; his mom, Ruth; and his brother, Mike, in eternal life.
In addition to loving his family, Jim loved life, nature, hunting, golf and all activities with his family.
YOEST - Friends of James Yoest, who died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler.
Entombment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, Jim requests contributions to Butler Ambulance Service, 106 First St., Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019