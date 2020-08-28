Jamie Bowser was a really good hearted guy always providing for his family and always trying to help any of his friends. I remember meeting jamie at his cousins house Kimmy and I was married to his other cousin don and Jamie right away treated me like family and we liked each other right away. Im still in shock to hear about your passing and very sad that it could happen to such a great person to soon . I hope your at peace Jamie Bowser and will always remember you and love ya very much cuz. Im so very sorry to the family for there loss . Rip my Buddy.

William Tebay

Family