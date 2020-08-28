1/1
Jamie L. Bowser
Jamie L. Bowser, 44, of Bruin passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Jamie was born Jan. 21, 1976, in Butler. He was the son of Gary L. and Barbara Jean DeLoe Bowser of Bruin.
He was a 1995 graduate of Karns City Area High School, and had been a member of the Bruin Fire Department.
Jamie was of the Protestant faith. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed building.
He was employed by Swank Construction Co. as a foreman operator.
In addition to his parents, Jamie is survived by his wife, Jennifer L. Derberry Bowser, whom he married Nov. 8, 1997, in Karns City.
Three children survive, Lauren L. Bowser and her boyfriend, Dylan Schlagel, of Bruin, Brittnee M. Derberry of East Brady, and Joshua J. Snow of Fairview; and three grandchildren, Arabella, Landen and Cayson. Jamie was looking forward to the birth of his fourth grandchild, Coleson, in February.
Two brothers survive, Wesley Bowser and his wife, Melissa, of Karns City, and Luther Bowser and his wife, Laura, of Petrolia; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Jamie was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
BOWSER - Friends of Jamie L. Bowser, who died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from the funeral home with the Rev. Dennis Barger, pastor of Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tony Carbin
Friend
August 28, 2020
Jamie Bowser was a really good hearted guy always providing for his family and always trying to help any of his friends. I remember meeting jamie at his cousins house Kimmy and I was married to his other cousin don and Jamie right away treated me like family and we liked each other right away. Im still in shock to hear about your passing and very sad that it could happen to such a great person to soon . I hope your at peace Jamie Bowser and will always remember you and love ya very much cuz. Im so very sorry to the family for there loss . Rip my Buddy.
William Tebay
Family
