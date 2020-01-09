Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie L. Jacobson. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Jamie L. Jacobson, 44, of Butler went to be with the Lord late Tuesday evening, Jan. 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot while surrounded by his loving daughter and family.

Jamie was born Dec. 15, 1975, in Butler. He was the son of the late Alvin V. Sr. and Joan E. McCandless Jacobson.

Jamie attended public school in Butler and earned a GED.

He enjoyed the outdoors hunting, hiking and camping.

He had attended Faith Fellowship Alliance Church in Butler, and had coached Butler Fast Pitch Softball.

He was employed as a manager at McDonald's in Butler.

Surviving are four children, Shelby R. Jacobson of Tucson, Ariz., Rhianna J. Jacobson, Draven J. Jacobson and Trinity E. Jacobson, all of Butler; his siblings, Alvin V. Jacobson Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Emlenton, Darlene Jackson and her husband, Richard, and Andrew E. Jacobson and his wife, Tammy, all of Butler, Gloria J. Hillard and her husband, Charles, of Clintonville, Bonnie S. Jacobson and Charlene J. Baker, both of Butler; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Jamie was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

JACOBSON - Friends of Jamie L. Jacobson, who died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, will be received from noon until 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Fared Drive, Butler.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. Richard Jenks, church pastor officiating.

Interment will be in North Butler Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Butler.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hile Funeral Home, Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Fared Drive, Butler, PA 16001.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit



