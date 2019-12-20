Jan B. Mellor, 66, of Mars died suddenly on Thursday morning, Dec. 19, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Cranberry Township.
Born July 17, 1953, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Dorothy Purvis Barton.
Jan had been an interior decorator with Paracca Interiors. She had also been the bookkeeper for her husband at Mars Auto Electric.
She had been a judge of election for Mars Borough and was a member of Dutilh United Methodist Church.
Jan enjoyed quilting and snowmobiling.
Surviving are her husband, Walter J. "Wally" Mellor, whom she married on Jan. 25, 1975; a daughter, Lindsay (Damian) Wall of Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.; a son, Brad Mellor of Economy; three grandchildren, Hudson, Darvin and Hadley Wall; a sister, Susan D. (John) Salter of Middlesex Township; a sister-in-law, Margie Barton of Gibsonia; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Darvin H. Barton.
MELLOR - Friends of Jan B. Mellor, who died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Mars United Presbyterian Church, 232 Crowe Ave., Mars. Please meet at the church.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to the Mars Home for Youth, 521 Route 228, Mars, PA 16046, or to the Mars Area Public Library, P.O. Box 415, Mars, PA 16046.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019