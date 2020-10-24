1/1
Jane Allison Spitzer
1958 - 2020
Jane Allison Spitzer, 62, of Butler passed away into the Lord's hands on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler.
Born May 28, 1958, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Francis "Jack" C. Spitzer and the late Vera (Sharpe) Spitzer Parker.
Jane was a graduate of Karns City High School.
She had many natural talents and will be missed.
Surviving are two brothers and a sister, Dr. John C. Spitzer and his wife, Patricia, of Kansas, Kevin R. Spitzer and his wife, Jean Ann, of Petrolia, Janny V. Kilgore of Butler; four nephews and two nieces; four great-nephews; and five great-nieces.
SPITZER - There will be no public viewing for Jane Allison Spitzer, who died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane's Memory to the Petrolia Volunteer Fire and RLF, 200 Argyle St., Petrolia, PA 16050.
Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
