Jane Ann Hockenberry

Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA
16057-1012
(724)-794-2830
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
Obituary
Jane Ann Hockenberry, 90, of Butler and formerly of South Main Street in Slippery Rock, passed away at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
She was born April 30, 1929, in Grove City, to Dr. Laurie A. Hockenberry and Dorothy Thorpe Hockenberry.
She was a teacher and a member of the PSEA.
She was a member of the Center Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock, where she sang in the choir.
She was artistic and enjoyed making painted artwork and Folk Art. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Survivors include her cousins, Charles Hockenberry of Beaver County, Rachel Gardener Young of Butler, and Dr. Sherry Hockenberry, and many other cousins.
HOCKENBERRY - Family and friends of Jane Ann Hockenberry, who died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, will be received from 6 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The Rev. William Mumaw of Center Presbyterian Church will preside.
Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020
