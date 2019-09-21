Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Elizabeth "Betty" Antill. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Elizabeth "Betty" Antill, 91, of Mars passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at UPMC Cranberry Place.

Born Nov. 30, 1927, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Jenny Agnew Bingham.

Betty had been a member of the Dutilh United Methodist Church, Mars campus, and most recently attended Victory Family Church. She also belonged to the Mars Women's Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. "Judd" Antill, whom she married on May 20, 1950, and who died on March 27, 1987; a daughter, Kathy Antill; and two brothers, William and Thomas.

She was the mother of Donna (Ted) Turner of Penn Hills, Becky (Daniel) Hixon of Renfrew, and David (Marsha) Antill of Mars.

She was also the grandmother of Todd (Carly), Kevin (Catherine), Chad (Rachel), Brandon (Dawn), Matt (Jaya), Calvin, Sam, Craig and Emily; and the great-grandmother of Everlee, Bailey and Dylan.

ANTILL - Friends of Jane Elizabeth "Betty" Antill, who died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A service at will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The Rev. Paul Cope will officiate.

Burial will be held in Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Township.

Memorials may be made to the Mars Women's Club, c/o Sharon Gibbs, 2101 Jamestown Court, Valencia, PA 16059.

