Jane L. Herchenroether, 69, of Saxonburg, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020.
Jane was the wife of the late David B. Herchenroether; the mother of Gregory Jones and Shannon Capolupo (Domenic); grandmother of Michael; daughter of the late William and Ruth Erb; sister of Kathy Kaper (Richard), William Erb (Gloria), and the late Phylis Tappe; and the cousin of Mary Jo Tremontin.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
HERCHENROETHER - Visitation for Jane L. Herchenroether, who died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
.