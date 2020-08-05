1/1
Jane L. Herchenroether
Jane L. Herchenroether, 69, of Saxonburg, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020.

Jane was the wife of the late David B. Herchenroether; the mother of Gregory Jones and Shannon Capolupo (Domenic); grandmother of Michael; daughter of the late William and Ruth Erb; sister of Kathy Kaper (Richard), William Erb (Gloria), and the late Phylis Tappe; and the cousin of Mary Jo Tremontin.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

HERCHENROETHER - Visitation for Jane L. Herchenroether, who died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
