Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Lieb. View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 328 Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8123 Send Flowers Obituary



Born Nov. 7, 1927, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Alva M. and Helen J. Davison Sutton.

Jane was a member of Gospel Life Church, formerly the First Baptist Church in Evans City.

She and her husband served as missionaries for 47½ years in Brazil.

Jane graduated from Evans City High School in 1945, and Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., in 1949.

Her life was devoted to missionary work. She served the Brazil Gospel Fellowship Mission.

Jane is survived by three daughters, Lucy J. Lieb and Nancy (Dave) Eldert, both of Brazil, and Celia (Keith) Barrett of Alabama; two sons, John (Dot) Lieb of Florida, and David (Trish) Lieb of Illinois; one sister, Ruth Taylor of Zelienople; one brother, Bruce Sutton of Evans City; nine grandchildren, Jay, Matt, Tonya, Christopher, Elisabeth, Benjamin, Michaela, Monica and Nathaniel; and eight great-grandchildren, Madison, Logan, Drew, Chloe, Felix, Kyleigh, Emylee and Evelyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar John Lieb, who died on Sept. 3, 2012; one son, Glenn; and one brother, Thomas.

LIEB - The family of Jane Sutton Lieb, who died Saturday, June 8, 2019, will welcome friends and relatives from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Gospel Life Church, Evans City. A memorial service will be held following visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Brazil Gospel Fellowship Mission, P.O. Box 355, Springfield, IL 62705.

Additional information may be obtained at



Jane Sutton Lieb, 91, passed away in the morning on June 8 at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.Born Nov. 7, 1927, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Alva M. and Helen J. Davison Sutton.Jane was a member of Gospel Life Church, formerly the First Baptist Church in Evans City.She and her husband served as missionaries for 47½ years in Brazil.Jane graduated from Evans City High School in 1945, and Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., in 1949.Her life was devoted to missionary work. She served the Brazil Gospel Fellowship Mission.Jane is survived by three daughters, Lucy J. Lieb and Nancy (Dave) Eldert, both of Brazil, and Celia (Keith) Barrett of Alabama; two sons, John (Dot) Lieb of Florida, and David (Trish) Lieb of Illinois; one sister, Ruth Taylor of Zelienople; one brother, Bruce Sutton of Evans City; nine grandchildren, Jay, Matt, Tonya, Christopher, Elisabeth, Benjamin, Michaela, Monica and Nathaniel; and eight great-grandchildren, Madison, Logan, Drew, Chloe, Felix, Kyleigh, Emylee and Evelyn.She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar John Lieb, who died on Sept. 3, 2012; one son, Glenn; and one brother, Thomas.LIEB - The family of Jane Sutton Lieb, who died Saturday, June 8, 2019, will welcome friends and relatives from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Gospel Life Church, Evans City. A memorial service will be held following visitation.Arrangements have been entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.If desired, memorial donations may be made to Brazil Gospel Fellowship Mission, P.O. Box 355, Springfield, IL 62705.Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle from July 20 to July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close