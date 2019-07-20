Jane Sutton Lieb, 91, passed away in the morning on June 8 at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.
Born Nov. 7, 1927, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Alva M. and Helen J. Davison Sutton.
Jane was a member of Gospel Life Church, formerly the First Baptist Church in Evans City.
She and her husband served as missionaries for 47½ years in Brazil.
Jane graduated from Evans City High School in 1945, and Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., in 1949.
Her life was devoted to missionary work. She served the Brazil Gospel Fellowship Mission.
Jane is survived by three daughters, Lucy J. Lieb and Nancy (Dave) Eldert, both of Brazil, and Celia (Keith) Barrett of Alabama; two sons, John (Dot) Lieb of Florida, and David (Trish) Lieb of Illinois; one sister, Ruth Taylor of Zelienople; one brother, Bruce Sutton of Evans City; nine grandchildren, Jay, Matt, Tonya, Christopher, Elisabeth, Benjamin, Michaela, Monica and Nathaniel; and eight great-grandchildren, Madison, Logan, Drew, Chloe, Felix, Kyleigh, Emylee and Evelyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar John Lieb, who died on Sept. 3, 2012; one son, Glenn; and one brother, Thomas.
LIEB - The family of Jane Sutton Lieb, who died Saturday, June 8, 2019, will welcome friends and relatives from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Gospel Life Church, Evans City. A memorial service will be held following visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Brazil Gospel Fellowship Mission, P.O. Box 355, Springfield, IL 62705.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from July 20 to July 21, 2019