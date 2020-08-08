Janet A. (Baker) Scheller, 59, of Butler, formerly of Ross Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
She was the beloved wife for 39 years to Michael J. Scheller; mother of Amy Vargo (Joel) and Kimberly Kubany (Victor Sr.); grandmother of Sean Vargo, Addisen Vargo and Victor Kubany Jr.; and the sister of Linda Miller.
SCHELLER - There will be no viewing for Janet A. (Baker) Scheller, who died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
The family invites friends to a celebration of Janet's life from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Mars Pavilion in North Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home, West View.
