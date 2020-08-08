1/1
Janet A. Scheller
Janet A. (Baker) Scheller, 59, of Butler, formerly of Ross Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

She was the beloved wife for 39 years to Michael J. Scheller; mother of Amy Vargo (Joel) and Kimberly Kubany (Victor Sr.); grandmother of Sean Vargo, Addisen Vargo and Victor Kubany Jr.; and the sister of Linda Miller.

SCHELLER - There will be no viewing for Janet A. (Baker) Scheller, who died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

The family invites friends to a celebration of Janet's life from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Mars Pavilion in North Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home, West View.

Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mars Pavilion in North Park
Funeral services provided by
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
