Janet Bergbigler, 79, of Butler passed away Oct. 2, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Butler, to the late Charles A. Setzenfand and the late Marion Smith Setzenfand.
Janet attended Butler High School. She was a member of North Street Christian Church.
Janet worked at the YWCA as an aide for 18 years, retiring in 2002.
She enjoyed playing bingo.
Janet is survived by her two sons, Terry R. (Cindy) Smith and Ronald S. (Cissy) Bergbigler; her two daughters, Traci S. (Jerry) Taylor and Terri L. (Ricky) Weir; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter; and one brother, Sgt. Charles "Butch" Setzenfand.
BERGBIGLER - Friends of Janet Bergbigler, who died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, will be received from 4 until the time of service at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson - Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Jake Klutinoty of North Street Christian Church officiating.
Private burial with take place at Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butler Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 14, 2019