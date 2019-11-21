Guest Book View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 (724)-791-2484 Send Flowers Obituary



Born Aug. 21, 1935, in Sligo, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Eleanor Somerville Burns.

She was married to Donald Timco on June 28, 1957. He passed away Aug. 31, 2011.

Janet was employed for 17 years in the bookkeeping department of Central Electric in Parker. She then worked for over 10 years at Boyers for OPM-ROC.

She enjoyed volunteering for many years with the Thrift Store at Argentine, now Annisville.

A Methodist much of her life, she was also affiliated with the Church of God of Prophecy at Six Points, near Eau Claire.

Surviving are a daughter, Cindy Timco-Lott (Rex Barnett) of Hilliards; a son, Kelly (Kelly) Timco of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Clarissa Lynn (Luke Gordon) Lott; a great-grandson, Bryson Beachem; and two sisters, Betty Mock of Arizona, and Martha (Keith) Wensel of Sligo.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Burns.

TIMCO - There will be no visitation for Janet Burns Timco, who died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Buzard Funeral Home of Eau Claire is handling arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Six Points Church of God of Prophecy, Parker Poke Road, Route 58, Parker, PA 16049.

