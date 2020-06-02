Janet C. Hasychak
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet C. Hasychak, 79, of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Born July 23, 1940, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Taylor and Ann C. Procaccino Nussbaumer, and the stepdaughter of the late Leo Nussbaumer.
She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
She belonged to the Butler Elks Lodge and the Catholic Daughters of America.
Janet was employed in sales at Sears department store. She was also a manager at Kay Jewelers and she worked in the Shop 'n Save floral department. She also owned her own business, Flowers by Jan.
She and her husband enjoyed spending winters in Bradenton, Fla.
She is survived by her husband, Charles L. Hasychak, whom she married April 25, 1959; four sons, Rick Hasychak and his wife, Lynne, of Butler, Ron Hasychak and his wife, Robin, of West Sunbury, Keith Hasychak and his wife, Tracy, of Butler, and Tom Hasychak and his wife, Luann, of Saegertown, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Crowley and her husband, Ken, Richard Hasychak and his wife, Brittany, Kristen Clouse and her husband, Travis, Kyle Hasychak and his girlfriend, Kyla Gray, Taylor Hasychak, T.J. Hasychak and Andy Hasychak; five great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Carson Crowley, Jaxson and Hudson Hasychak, and Braden Clouse.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter, Ashley Hasychak.
HASYCHAK - Funeral services were private for Janet C. Hasychak, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ashley Hasychak Memorial Scholarship Fund, 911 West Sunbury Road, West Sunbury, PA 16061.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved