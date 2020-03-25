Janet E. Bowen, 78, of Butler, passed away March 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born in August 1941, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred Somerville.
Janet had worked for McDonald's at the Greater Butler Mart.
She was a member of the Thorn Creek United Methodist Church.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Joyce A. McCandless of Butler, and Barbara (Al) Jansen of Liberty Hills, Texas; her son, Mark (Carol) McCandless of Butler; her stepsons, Ronald (Carol) Bowen of Haymarket, Va., and Randy (Laura) Bowen of Phoenixville, Pa.; and one stepdaughter, Patricia (Mike) Selfridge of Butler.
She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; one sister, Arlene Minich of Aspinwall; and one brother, Dennis (Darla) Somerville of West Sunbury.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, David M. McCandless, who passed away on May 15, 1971; her second husband, Jack Bowen, who passed away on Oct. 26, 2009; her brothers, John and Kenneth Somerville; and her stepson, Jackie Bowen.
Arrangements were entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, Attn: Inpatient Unit, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 25, 2020