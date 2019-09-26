Janet E. Snodgrass, 76, of Butler passed away Monday afternoon, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born April 9, 1943, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late William A. Seybert and Elizabeth (Schoener) Seybert.
Janet graduated from Butler High School, received her undergraduate degree from Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan, and earned her master's degree in adult and continuing education from the University of Southern California.
She had taught for 30 years in Japan at the International Christian University.
She enjoyed reading and gardening.
Surviving are her husband, James R. Snodgrass, whom she married Nov. 11, 1962; two sons, James R. (Kristine) Snodgrass of Tallahassee, Fla., and Thomas J. (Rebecca) Altes of Pittsburgh; one brother, William (Tamara) Seybert of West Palm Beach, Fla.; her daughter-in-law, Jackie Snodgrass of Butler; and one granddaughter, Abigail.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William J. Snodgrass.
SNODGRASS - Family and friends of Janet E. Snodgrass, who died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, will gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019