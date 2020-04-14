Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Eleanore Voltz. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Eleanore (Timmons) Voltz, 87, of Butler passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 1, 1932, in Penn Township, and was the daughter of the late Leroy Timmons and the late Violet E. (Kennedy) Timmons Snow Falls.

Janet was a 1950 graduate of Penn Township High School.

She was a homemaker.

Janet was a former member of Calvary U.P. Church, where she served as a deacon for many years. She also was a member of Glade Run Church, where she served as a deacon. She was a former member of the Day Care Board at Calvary U.P. Church.

Janet was a charter member of the Penn Valley Athletic Club, and a former member of the Penn Township Women's Club for many years.

Hubert and Janet would have celebrated their 69th anniversary on July 17, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Hubert C. Voltz; four sons, David (Elizabeth) Voltz of Pittsburgh, Richard (Terri) Voltz of Raleigh, N.C., Terry (Lori) Voltz of Smithfield, Va., and Robert (Jeanne) Voltz of Butler; one daughter, Kristy (Dale) Love of Evans City; 15 grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Voltz, Laura (Bryan) Teschke, Ann (Vincent) Sokalski, Whitney (Christopher) Mark, Steven (Alison) Voltz, Sara (Jason) Lassiter, Megan, Lauren, John and Karlyn Voltz, Victoria, Alexandra and Bradley Love, and Cory and Aaron Voltz; 11 great-grandchildren, Jack, Jocelyn and Rowan Teschke, William, Patrick, Matthew and Kathryn Sokalski, Thatcher and Delphine Voltz, Lucas Lassiter and Andrew Mark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfathers, Charles Snow and Harry Falls; a half brother; and a half sister.

VOLTZ - As per her request, there will be no public visitation for Janet Eleanore (Timmons) Voltz, who died Sunday, April 12, 2020.

A private service will be held with the Rev. Stephen R. Gutridge of Glade Run Church.

Private burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

Memorials are suggested to the VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001, or to Glade Run Church, 1091 Pittsburgh Road, Valencia, PA 16059.

