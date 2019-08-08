Janet J. Lucas Shumaker, 89, of Passavant Retirement Community passed away Friday morning in Passavant Retirement Community.
Born June 11, 1930, in Tyrone, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Lee and Martha Wilson Lucas.
Janet graduated from Geneva College and received her master's from Westminster College.
She was Evangelical.
Ken and Janet served as missionaries in Jamaica after graduating from Liberty Bible College in Pensacola, Fla.
Janet was a teacher for the Beaver Area School District, retiring in 1977.
Janet is survived by one daughter and her husband, Sharon and Richard Goehring of Zelienople; two grandchildren, Melinda and Kevin Camp of Beaver, and Curtis and Angie Goehring of Ohio; seven great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Ellie and Evan Goehring, and Marissa, Michael and Gianna Camp.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Shumaker, who passed away on Dec. 5, 2017; one sister; and one brother.
SHUMAKER - A memorial service for Janet J. Lucas Shumaker, who died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Seaman Chapel, Passavant Retirement Community, Zelienople, with Pastor Wilford Goetz and Pastor Susie Esseck officiating.
She will be laid to rest in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, Pa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Zelienople.
If desired, the family has suggested memorial donations be made to Passavant Retirement Benevolent Fund.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019