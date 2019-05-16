Janet K. Kasenow-Wolfe, 53, of Brandenburg, Ky., passed away on Saturday at the Norton Healthcare Pavilion of Louisville, Ky.
She was born Jan. 22, 1966, in Wyandotte, Mich., and was the daughter of Ruth Ann (Lancaster) Kasenow of Trenton, Mich., and the late Donald M. Kasenow Sr.
Janet was employed by Human Resource Command in Fort Knox, Ky., for eight years.
She was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1984 until 1987 and 1988 until 1990.
She is survived by her husband, Richard M. Wolfe Jr., whom she married on May 28, 1988; one son, Travis R. Wolfe and his fiancée, Jade E. Bellas of Kittanning; one daughter, Rebekah L. Koplinski and her husband, Kody, of Anchorage, Alaska; three grandchildren, Crystal R. Lamarque, Audriana Mora and Ryker Koplinski; two sisters, Sherrill Cachia and her husband, Gregory, of Brownstown, Mich., and Karen Kasenow-Johnson and her husband, Kim, of New Boston, Mich.; one brother, Donald Kasenow Jr. and his wife, Carrie, of Grosse Isle, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.
KASENOW-WOLFE - Friends of Janet K. Kasenow-Wolfe, who died Saturday, May 11, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St. Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. H. William Glassman officiating.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 117, American Legion Post 778 Lyndora, and VFW Post 249.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 16, 2019