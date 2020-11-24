1/1
Janet K. Wright
Janet K. Wright, 88, of Valencia passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at Concordia at Rebecca Residence in Allison Park, with her loving daughter by her side.

Janet was born June 17, 1932, in Grove City, and was the daughter of the late Glenn and Pearl (Perrine) Snyder. She was adopted and raised by George A. and Bessie (Elder) Koehler.

She was a 1950 graduate of Bradford High School.

She worked for Bell Telephone Co. in Bradford, became a homemaker for her family, and then after raising her children, she worked part-time as a teller at Mellon Bank in Lyndora.

Janet was a longtime member of the Mars United Methodist Church, and enjoyed singing in the church choir.

She loved music and playing the piano. She also enjoyed camping and traveling as well as square dancing with the Keystone Squares. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She married her beloved husband, Richard A. Wright on Oct. 9, 1954. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2013.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Jan Koehler and her husband, Mark, of Valencia; her grandchildren, Justin Dalo and Janelle (Anthony) Gabbianelli; her great-grandchildren, Luca and Lena Gabbianelli; and her twin sister, June Pessia.

In addition to her husband, Janet was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Wright; her brothers, Lloyd, Gerald and Walter Snyder; and her sister, Twila Hulon.

WRIGHT - Funeral services will be private for Janet K. Wright, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Sandy Lake.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.blackfuneralhomes.net.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 24, 2020.
