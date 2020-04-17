Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet L. Miesel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet L. Miesel, 88, formerly of Zelienople, currently residing in Waterford, Mich., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.

Born Feb. 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Irene and Jack Shaffer.

Janet married Meredith D. "Sonny" Miesel in 1950.

She was employed by Zeigler Roofing and Heating in Zelienople, until her retirement in 1992.

An active member of society, Janet held many positions and memberships, including past president of Alpha Gradale Sorority, a member of the Jr. Women's Club, a member of the Zelienople Historical Society, where she served as a past president and was on the board of trustees, a member of Zelienople Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, a member of Keenagers of Portersville, and a member of AARP of Ellwood City, where she served on the travel board.

Janet was also a member of English Lutheran Church in Zelienople, and served as a past president of the Loyal Class of English Lutheran Church.

She had many interests, which included reading, traveling, knitting, beading, quilting and crocheting.

Janet and her husband, Sonny, relocated in 2015 to Waterford, Mich., where he still resides.

Janet is survived by her beloved husband, Sonny; her daughter, Diane Clark of Clarkston, Mich.; and her many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Shaffer; and her son-in-law, Capt. Bartlett L. Clark, USN (Ret).

MIESEL - A public memorial service for Janet L. Miesel, who died Monday, April 13, 2020, will be held at a later date to be announced.

Interment will be held at Zelienople Community Mausoleum.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to English Lutheran Church, 200 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to Heart to Heart Hospice, 30600 Telegraph Road, Suite 1131, Bingham Farms, MI 48025.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at either Boylan Funeral Home, Zelienople, or at



