Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Rettig. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Mark's Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness and great joy, we announce the passing of Janet (Nan) Doutt Rettig, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Oct. 16, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully, in her 100th year, surrounded by her family. We will miss her tremendously, but rejoice in her healing and reunion with her loved ones in heaven.

Born in Renfrew, she witnessed incredible changes to her world. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman, whom she married in 1944, before his deployment to Guam during World War II.

She is the beloved mother of Carol (Larry Fisher) and Robin (Ronald McKnight Sr.); and proud grandmother of Amy (Doug Barton), Bethany (John Conaty), Ronald McKnight Jr., Rebecca (Nathaniel Dorsey) and Brooke McKnight. Janet had eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Norman; her parents, Herbert Randall Sr. and Rebecca Ellen (Beale) Doutt; five sisters, Helen (Nicklas), Gertrude (Ross), Geraldine (Goehring Niles), Genevieve (Snyder Christianson) and Frances (Wehr); three brothers, Herbert Randall Jr., William Ralph and Raymond Beale; and one great-grandson, Christian Ronald.

Janet lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and, in her earlier years, in the retail sector.

She especially enjoyed cooking and baking, kept an immaculate house, and her weekly outings to the bowling alley, card club and playing dominoes.

She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, past president and life member of Ladies Auxiliary Post 249, Helping Hands, and a member of Ladies Auxiliary American Legion 778.

Most of all, she loved her family and instilled strong values in her daughters that served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

RETTIG - Visitation for Janet (Nan) Doutt Rettig, who died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

A celebration of Janet's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with the Rev. James F. Neal officiating.

Flowers or donations to Sage Park Assisted Living & Memory Care, 1701 Ball Park Road, Kissimmee, FL 34741, or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation online donations or sent to 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 are welcome.

Please visit



With profound sadness and great joy, we announce the passing of Janet (Nan) Doutt Rettig, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Oct. 16, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully, in her 100th year, surrounded by her family. We will miss her tremendously, but rejoice in her healing and reunion with her loved ones in heaven.Born in Renfrew, she witnessed incredible changes to her world. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman, whom she married in 1944, before his deployment to Guam during World War II.She is the beloved mother of Carol (Larry Fisher) and Robin (Ronald McKnight Sr.); and proud grandmother of Amy (Doug Barton), Bethany (John Conaty), Ronald McKnight Jr., Rebecca (Nathaniel Dorsey) and Brooke McKnight. Janet had eight great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Norman; her parents, Herbert Randall Sr. and Rebecca Ellen (Beale) Doutt; five sisters, Helen (Nicklas), Gertrude (Ross), Geraldine (Goehring Niles), Genevieve (Snyder Christianson) and Frances (Wehr); three brothers, Herbert Randall Jr., William Ralph and Raymond Beale; and one great-grandson, Christian Ronald.Janet lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and, in her earlier years, in the retail sector.She especially enjoyed cooking and baking, kept an immaculate house, and her weekly outings to the bowling alley, card club and playing dominoes.She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, past president and life member of Ladies Auxiliary Post 249, Helping Hands, and a member of Ladies Auxiliary American Legion 778.Most of all, she loved her family and instilled strong values in her daughters that served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.RETTIG - Visitation for Janet (Nan) Doutt Rettig, who died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.A celebration of Janet's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with the Rev. James F. Neal officiating.Flowers or donations to Sage Park Assisted Living & Memory Care, 1701 Ball Park Road, Kissimmee, FL 34741, or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation online donations or sent to 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 are welcome.Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.