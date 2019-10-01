Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Ruth Steiner. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM West Liberty United Methodist Church 135 Church Road Slippery Rock , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM West Liberty United Methodist Church 135 Church Road Slippery Rock , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Ruth Shaw Steiner, 90, of Worth Township, Butler County, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Born on Aug. 11, 1929, in Connellsville, Pa., she was the daughter of Milton Howe Shaw and Lucretia Melinda Kooser Shaw.

Janet was a 1948 graduate of Mars High School and was employed by the Mars National Bank.

On July 14, 1951, she married Robert J. Steiner and together, they raised their three children on the family farm.

Janet's greatest joy was creating a happy home for her family. For more than 50 years, she was a member of the West Liberty United Methodist Church, where she taught adult Sunday school for many years. Janet greatly enjoyed singing in the church choir for more than 40 years. In addition, she was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Janet loved to read, write, sing, draw, and care for her many houseplants. She loved flowers and bird watching.

She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Richard Steiner and his wife, Carolyn, of Fairlawn, Ohio; her daughters, Sandra McConnell and her husband, Robert, of Slippery Rock, and Linda Martin and her husband, Douglas, of Rochester, Pa.; her grandchildren, Benjamin, David Steiner and Robert Whitt, all of Ohio, and Perry Christy; her step granddaughter, Sara McConnell Prince and her husband, Justin, of Slippery Rock; her great-granddaughter, Jaylen Steiner of Ohio; her great-grandson, Justin Prince Jr. of Slippery Rock; and her sister-in-law, Frances Shaw of Willoughby, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; her brother, Robert Shaw and his wife, Betty; her brothers, David Shaw and M. Glenn Shaw; and her close friend, Harold Boyd, who was very dear to her.

STEINER - Friends of Janet Ruth Shaw Steiner, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday at West Liberty United Methodist Church, 135 Church Road, Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Dan Miller, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the West Liberty United Methodist Church.



