Janice Barker, 93, of Zelienople, passed away on Nov. 11, at Passavant Retirement Community.
Born Aug. 14, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Clark Morris and Virgie Donaldson Morris.
Janice was a faithful member of the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, where she helped with the food ministry. She was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Janice leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Deborah S. Walter of Zelienople and David L. (Rebecca) Barker of Texas; and her five grandchildren, Matthew Walter, Jack Barker, Dana Barker, Kyle Zumstein and Corey Zumstein.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. Barker; her son, KR Barker; her granddaughter, Angela Walter Valdez; and her brother, Jack Morris.
BARKER - A memorial service will be held for Janice Barker, who died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, with the Rev. Daniel A. Owen officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice's memory to the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, or to the Salvation Army, 313 W. Cunningham St., Butler, PA 16001.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 18, 2019