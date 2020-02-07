Janice C. Jordan, 64, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 9, 1955, in Bradys Bend, she was a daughter of the late Harry O. and Twila (Yount) John.
She had worked as a nurse's aide.
Surviving are her husband, Gail L. Jordan; her son, Eric Jordan of Butler; three sisters, Lucretia Miller, Fanny Peters and Vernice Rybarick; and her brother, Dale John.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Crispen.
JORDAN - There will be no services at this time for Janice C. Jordan, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020